California woman who fought to honor Rosie the Riveter dies

“She has been an ‘I can do it’ person all her life, and she passed that on to all of us," said her granddaughter, Shannon Akerstrom of Potter Valley in Mendocino County. “The Rosie thing — that was really her."

“I do welding on my ranch — like grandma did — and so does my daughter,” Akerstrom told the Chronicle. “Grandma always thought that was very cool.”

Women defense workers received little notice or appreciation after the end of the war but Gould fought tenaciously to honor them. She helped push for creation of the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, established in 2000.

Gould and other Rosies met with former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden in 2014. She pushed for the declaration of national Rosie the Riveter Day, held annually on March 21, and before her death was helping design a Congressional Gold Medal to be issued next year to honor the Rosies.

“She really put the Rosies on the map. It was her letters — so many of them she wrote, to everyone — that did it,” her sister said.

“Phyllis is, in modern-day life, as iconic as the Westinghouse poster with the woman in the polka-dotted bandana,” said Rep. Jackie Speier, who led the effort that got the gold medal authorized. “She flexed her muscles on the telephone every day telling Congress to move forward on recognition of the Rosies."

