California's virus reopening met with cheers and caution

Poonam Rai kept a yellow surgical mask on after leaving a downtown Sacramento coffee shop on Tuesday and said she’ll keep wearing it for now. She works in health care and wants to protect people who are unvaccinated.

“As of today I’m still doing the same things as I was yesterday,” she said.

In Sacramento, Midtown Fitness & Boxing dropped its mask mandate Tuesday, but the few patrons inside still held their masks or wore them around their chins.

“I’m just taking tippy toes,” said Judy Bratman, 65, who was visiting from Los Angeles, as she watched her adult daughter train in a boxing ring.

Still, it was a day of hope for businesses that were hard-hit by restrictions.

Dodger Stadium, where the Dodgers had a night game against the Phillies, dropped its capacity limits and looked forward to replacing cardboard cutouts of fans in the seats with the flesh-and-blood variety. The Dodgers got their wish, reporting a sell-out crowd of more than 52,000 for the game and boasting that it was the largest turnout for a professional sports league game in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.