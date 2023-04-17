WASHINGTON — Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared to 27 minutes a year earlier, the agency said Monday.
Ahead of the tax filing deadline on Tuesday, the IRS is promoting its improved customer service and giving credit to a big boost in funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats pushed through Congress last year.
The IRS says it has answered 2 million more calls this tax filing season than a year ago, with the average phone wait time now at four minutes.
The federal tax collector on Monday reported a dramatic turnaround for the 2023 tax season from a year ago, when the agency scored its worst customer service marks on record.
IRS employees this tax season have answered 2 million more calls, and served 100,000 more taxpayers in-person, it reported. The agency also digitized 80 times more paper forms than in 2022 and cleared the backlog of unprocessed 2022 individual tax returns.
New IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, sworn in earlier this month, promised that to use the new $80 billion infusion of cash over the next 10 years to help the federal tax collector become faster, more tech-savvy and provide “real-world improvements” to taxpayers.
“We’re trying to improve services dramatically,” said Wally Adeyemo, Treasury’s deputy secretary at an Urban Institute event on Monday.
At the same event, former IRS Commissioner Charles Rossotti was more critical of the IRS spending plan. “There’s an under allocation for technology," he said. “They need to spend a lot more time on a compliance strategy."
How much tax preparers earn in each state
Tax season is upon us, and while it's certainly a stressful time for all Americans, tax preparers are in the busiest part of their year.
It's a difficult job requiring top-notch organization, attention to detail, and familiarity with computer programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics,
83,000 tax preparers nationwide earn a median salary of $46,290.
Median wages vary significantly by state, so if you're considering pursuing tax preparation as a career, you should also consider where you want to live.
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank tax preparer earnings in every state. Delaware and Rhode Island were excluded from the analysis, as data was unavailable. Tax preparers prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses; the bureau's job categorization excludes accountants and auditors.
To
qualify for a career as a tax preparer, you'll typically need an associate degree or training at a vocational school, though you might be able to score a role with just a high school diploma. There are also a variety of certifications available that you can use to help boost your business—and potentially your income. These include Certified Income Tax Preparer and Enrolled Agent, among others.
If you're good with numbers, reliably keep track of important information, and are comfortable on a computer, a career as a tax preparer could be a good choice for you.
#48. Alabama
- Total tax preparer jobs: 860 (4.46 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $13.61
- Median annual wage: $28,320
#47. Mississippi
- Total tax preparer jobs: 720 (6.53 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $13.90
- Median annual wage: $28,900
#46. West Virginia
- Total tax preparer jobs: 480 (7.34 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $13.95
- Median annual wage: $29,010
#45. Kentucky
- Total tax preparer jobs: 770 (4.16 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $13.95
- Median annual wage: $29,020
#44. Tennessee
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1730 (5.78 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $14.26
- Median annual wage: $29,670
#42. Arkansas (tie)
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1100 (9.23 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $14.52
- Median annual wage: $30,190
#42. Missouri (tie)
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1260 (4.61 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $14.51
- Median annual wage: $30,190
#41. Louisiana
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1040 (5.83 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $14.55
- Median annual wage: $30,260
#40. Georgia
- Total tax preparer jobs: 2660 (6.07 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $14.64
- Median annual wage: $30,450
#38. Iowa (tie)
- Total tax preparer jobs: 650 (4.35 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $14.98
- Median annual wage: $31,150
#38. Ohio (tie)
- Total tax preparer jobs: 2200 (4.23 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $14.98
- Median annual wage: $31,150
#37. New Mexico
- Total tax preparer jobs: 400 (5.2 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $16.69
- Median annual wage: $34,720
#36. Oklahoma
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1130 (7.23 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $17.02
- Median annual wage: $35,400
#35. South Carolina
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1900 (9.2 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $17.31
- Median annual wage: $36,000
#34. Florida
- Total tax preparer jobs: 6880 (8 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $17.51
- Median annual wage: $36,410
#33. Nebraska
- Total tax preparer jobs: 470 (4.9 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $17.79
- Median annual wage: $37,000
#32. Kansas
- Total tax preparer jobs: 780 (5.79 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $17.93
- Median annual wage: $37,290
#31. North Carolina
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1950 (4.41 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $18.14
- Median annual wage: $37,720
#30. Hawaii
- Total tax preparer jobs: Not available
- Median hourly wage: $18.27
- Median annual wage: $37,990
#29. Connecticut
- Total tax preparer jobs: 840 (5.31 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $18.31
- Median annual wage: $38,080
#28. Virginia
- Total tax preparer jobs: 2060 (5.49 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $18.43
- Median annual wage: $38,330
#27. South Dakota
- Total tax preparer jobs: 340 (8.13 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $18.78
- Median annual wage: $39,070
#26. Pennsylvania
- Total tax preparer jobs: 2960 (5.31 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $20.48
- Median annual wage: $42,600
#25. Maryland
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1560 (6.11 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $20.56
- Median annual wage: $42,760
#24. Indiana
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1740 (5.83 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $22.40
- Median annual wage: $46,600
#23. Wisconsin
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1590 (5.76 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $22.42
- Median annual wage: $46,640
#22. Montana
- Total tax preparer jobs: 310 (6.69 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $22.48
- Median annual wage: $46,770
#20. Illinois (tie)
- Total tax preparer jobs: 2490 (4.43 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $22.55
- Median annual wage: $46,910
#20. Vermont (tie)
- Total tax preparer jobs: 130 (4.51 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $22.55
- Median annual wage: $46,910
#18. Oregon
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1420 (7.78 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $22.69
- Median annual wage: $47,180
#17. Arizona
- Total tax preparer jobs: 2140 (7.43 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $22.72
- Median annual wage: $47,270
#15. Idaho (tie)
- Total tax preparer jobs: 390 (5.2 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $22.75
- Median annual wage: $47,320
#15. Nevada (tie)
- Total tax preparer jobs: 600 (4.67 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $22.75
- Median annual wage: $47,320
#13. North Dakota
- Total tax preparer jobs: 150 (3.78 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $23.06
- Median annual wage: $47,960
#12. Utah
- Total tax preparer jobs: 750 (4.84 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $23.16
- Median annual wage: $48,170
#11. Michigan
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1500 (3.7 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $23.18
- Median annual wage: $48,210
#10. Washington
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1900 (5.93 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $23.35
- Median annual wage: $48,560
#8. California
- Total tax preparer jobs: 8310 (5.03 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $24.71
- Median annual wage: $51,400
#7. New Jersey
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1620 (4.21 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $25.89
- Median annual wage: $53,850
#6. Minnesota
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1360 (4.96 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $26.78
- Median annual wage: $55,700
#5. Colorado
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1780 (6.8 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $27.17
- Median annual wage: $56,510
#4. Texas
- Total tax preparer jobs: 9980 (8.16 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $28.57
- Median annual wage: $59,430
#3. Wyoming
- Total tax preparer jobs: 60 (2.3 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $28.94
- Median annual wage: $60,190
#2. Massachusetts
- Total tax preparer jobs: 1730 (5.1 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
- Median hourly wage: $29.25
- Median annual wage: $60,840
#1. Alaska
- Total tax preparer jobs: Not available
- Median hourly wage: $38.20
- Median annual wage: $79,450
