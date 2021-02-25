Calls grow for Cuomo harassment inquiry. But by whom?

In 2019, JCOPE didn't open an investigation into former top Cuomo aide Joe Percoco's use of state resources. Percoco is currently in federal prison, convicted of accepting more than $300,000 from companies seeking to influence Cuomo’s administration.

The Republican senators seeking an investigation into Boylan's allegations called JCOPE “just another extension of the governor’s control."

Democratic Sen. Liz Krueger sounded somewhat similar concerns, saying that “all credible allegations of sexual harassment” must be thoroughly and independently investigated but that JCOPE is "compromised and ineffective.”

Evan Davis, former counsel to the late Gov. Mario Cuomo — the current governor's father — said a JCOPE investigation into Boylan's allegations “would just be total farce, in terms of credibility."

If Andrew Cuomo's six appointees were to recuse themselves, the group could fall short of a quorum and be unable to act because there's currently a vacancy among the other eight members, Davis noted.

JCOPE spokesperson Walt McClure said Thursday he couldn't comment on any matter that is or might be under investigation.

THE LEGISLATURE