Calls to reopen classrooms grow as teachers get vaccinated

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has said he wants to vaccinate all teachers by the end of February.

Salt Lake City, the state capital, has been hit hard by the virus and was the only district in Utah to stay all-remote this school year. That has angered some GOP leaders, who have threatened to withhold the $1,500 bonuses planned for the rest of the state’s teachers.

An estimated 10.3 million Americans have received their first shot of the vaccine, or about 3% of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is an increase of 1 million from the day before, indicating that the vaccination drive is ramping up after a slow start.

But the U.S. is still well short of the hundreds of millions who experts say will need to be inoculated to vanquish the outbreak.

A report released Wednesday by the CDC adds to the evidence suggesting that children aren’t the main drivers of community transmission. It found that increases in reported cases among adults were not preceded by increases among children and teens. The findings suggest young adults may contribute more to the spread than children do.