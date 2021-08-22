Calm here, crazy there: Effects vary widely as Henri weakens

SO WHAT ARE THE CONDITIONS NEEDED FOR AN HENRI (OR BOB OR GLORIA)?

There are two ingredients needed for a storm to track this far up north: a tropical system itself and steering currents. Most tropical systems in the northern hemisphere run out or recur before they can make their way north, according to the National Weather Service.

OK, SO THIS IS PRETTY RARE. IS HENRI'S PATH CONNECTED TO CLIMATE CHANGE?

It's just a tropical weather phenomenon, the National Weather Service says. But at the same time, climate change isn't off the hook when it comes to tropical weather — global warming exacerbates hurricanes, making them stronger and wetter.

WHAT DO PEOPLE NEED TO DO TO PREPARE FOR HENRI?

This isn't New England or New York's first rodeo with weather writ large. After all, a nor'easter is just a hurricane with a Boston accent. It's not too different in the Long Island dialect either. So, the usual protocols apply: Get boats out of the water, gas up cars, stock the pantry and batten down the hatches. Be prepared for power outages, too.

HOW DOES HENRI COMPARE TO SANDY?