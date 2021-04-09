Camper dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — An Arizona tourist died and his wife was rescued Friday after their vehicle got two flat tires and they went missing in Death Valley National Park in California.

Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, were found on a steep ledge near Willow Creek in the desert park, but Lofgren was dead, according to a statement from the Inyo Creek Sheriff's Office.

Henkel was flown to Lemoore Naval Air Station for treatment, and there was no immediate word on her condition.

The Tucson residents, described as experienced campers, failed to return Sunday from a camping trip and were reported missing Tuesday.

Authorities searched hotels and major tourist attractions along a highway and checked Lofgren's back-country itinerary.

On Wednesday, park staff found the couple’s missing Subaru. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a note in the car stated: “Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water.”

That proved to be “a crucial tip in directing search efforts," the Sheriff's Office said.