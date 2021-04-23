 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Can Chauvin get his convictions tossed on appeal?
0 comments
spotlight AP

Can Chauvin get his convictions tossed on appeal?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Retired teacher Kemp Harris says the Derek Chauvin verdicts on Tuesday are "an opening for a different time."

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The unique circumstances surrounding Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death could offer the former Minneapolis police officer some shot at winning a retrial on appeal, though most legal experts agree it's a long shot.

Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 1/2 minutes last May, killing the 46-year-old Black man and sparking some of the largest protests in U.S. history. His conviction on murder and manslaughter charges was seen by many across the country as a civil-rights milestone.

Here's a look at some of the issues Chauvin's lawyers might cite in their expected appeal, and their chances of prevailing.

***

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sam Burrish tends his pepper plants

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News