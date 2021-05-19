Can monthly cash payments cut child poverty by nearly half?

With three kids under age 6, Peters is due to receive up to $900 per month, and all of it is welcome. Her construction worker boyfriend has been out of work due to the pandemic, she said, her government subsidized housing voucher has expired and only the national eviction moratorium has protected her. Armani requires a special kind of baby formula that she can't buy with her government nutrition program benefits.

"Sixteen dollars a can, and he goes through it in two or three days," she said.

Democratic New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich said the philosophy behind the payments is to treat child poverty as an avoidable traumatic event — one that has been proved to impact future academic performance, emotional stability, earning power and legal record.

"It affects your ability to have positive relationships, both professionally and in your home life. ... The more of these stack up, you're more likely to have problems with the legal system, unsuccessful relationships, lower lifetime income," Heinrich said.

Besides a basic acknowledgement by the government that raising children is expensive for almost anybody, advocates said the payments are an expression of faith in the judgment of struggling families.