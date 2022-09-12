Can U.S. gun violence be reduced? | Utterly Moderate Podcast

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by Garen Wintemute for a nonpartisan explanation of the research on reducing gun violence in the U.S.

Wintemute is the director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis. He is a renowned expert on gun violence and a pioneer in the field of injury epidemiology and prevention of firearm violence. He has testified before Congress and served as a consultant for the National Institute of Justice, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Connors Forum is an independent entity from the institutions that we partner with. The views expressed in our newsletters and podcasts are those of the individual contributors alone and not of our partner institutions.

