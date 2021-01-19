Canada in touch with Biden admin about disputed oil pipeline

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that his officials have already made the case to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration for a long disputed oil pipeline that reports say Biden will cancel on his first day in office.

Trudeau said that over the last several days, including Tuesday, his officials have communicated arguments in favor of the Keystone XL pipeline to the highest levels of his administration. A few Canadian media outlets reported Sunday that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline immediately upon taking office Wednesday. Biden’s plan is outlined in transition documents seen by the outlets.

Trudeau released a statement late Tuesday after speaking to the premier of the oil rich province of Alberta.

“The Prime Minister stated that Canada has made the case for the project, including recently to President-elect Biden, and Ambassador Hillman and others in government have also been speaking with high-level officials in the incoming administration,” Trudeau said.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a different statement that he urged Trudeau to tell Biden that “rescinding the Keystone XL border crossing permit would damage the Canada-US bilateral relationship.”