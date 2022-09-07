Canadian police arrest second suspect in stabbing rampage, Sue Bird ends her career, and more top news

Here's a look at some top news for today, Sept. 7.

Canadian stabbing suspect

Canadian police arrested the second suspect Wednesday in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Saskatchewan after a three-day manhunt that also yielded the body of his brother.

Myles Sanderson, 32, was found near the town of Rosthern, after officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

An official familiar with the matter said officers rammed Sanderson’s vehicle and he surrendered. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Sue Bird

This time there were tears, on the court and in the stands. The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes.

Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA Finals by beating the Seattle Storm 97-92 in Game 4 of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series Tuesday night.

It brought an end to Bird’s illustrious career. With it came thanks from fans, tears and one last walk off the court in the same spot where Bird's career began more than two decades ago.

Champions League

A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field.

Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday.

Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively.

