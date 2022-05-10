 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Candidate entry suggests South Dakota AG won't seek 2nd term

  Updated
Election 2022 South Dakota Attorney General

FILE - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Sept. 9, 2019. David Natvig the director of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, announced a bid for the Republican nomination for the state's attorney general, setting up what will be a showdown of at least two candidates at the GOP convention in June.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A top aide to Republican South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced Tuesday he is seeking the GOP nomination for state attorney general, suggesting that Ravnsborg won’t seek another term as he faces an impeachment trial in the death of a pedestrian.

David Natvig, who was one of Ravnsborg's closest appointees, announced his candidacy in a video touting his work investigating drug trafficking. He will face Marty Jackley, a former state attorney general and U.S. attorney who mounted a campaign to unseat Ravnsborg as Ravnsborg faced impeachment for his actions surrounding a 2020 car crash in which he struck and killed a man.

Ravnsborg was impeached by the House last month and faces a Senate impeachment trial shortly before the three-day party convention starts June 23. He has said the Senate trial is a chance for him to be “vindicated," but has not said whether he will run for reelection if he is acquitted.

Ravnsborg didn't immediately respond to a message Tuesday.

Natvig would represent a continuation of Ravnsborg's team in the attorney general's office. He was the Brule County State's Attorney for nearly 16 years and was picked to head the Division of Criminal Investigation as Ravnsborg entered office in 2019.

“My plan is to take the success and hard work of the office of the attorney general and build on it,” he said in the campaign announcement video.

Jackley said in a statement that he has been traveling the state to earn the backing of Republican Party delegates, who will decide the nominee at the convention.

“I remain committed to running a campaign on experience and my proven record as South Dakota's attorney general and U.S. attorney," he said.

