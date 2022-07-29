Cannabis businesses thriving in United States, Europe | Here Weed Go! podcast

The cannabis industry is booming both in the United States and Europe.

Michael Sassano, an early investor who has been involved in a variety of related businesses in the United States and now Europe, is the latest guest on the Here Weed Go! podcast hosted by the Arizona Daily Star.

Sassano is the founder, chairman and CEO of Somai Pharmaceuticals, a European pharmaceutical and biotech company centered on manufacturing in Lisbon, Portugal. He also started his own cultivation farm, Solaris Farms, that merged with a dispensary brand in Las Vegas, where he was during this conversation.

The program touches on how Sassano got into the cannabis space, the differences between EU and U.S. approaches to regulation and culture, and the future of cannabis both in the United States and internationally.

More information

More info on Michael Sassano, Somai Pharmaceuticals and Solaris Farms

Michael Sassano Twitter: https://twitter.com/Michael_Sassano

Somai Pharma: https://www.somaipharma.eu/

Solaris Farms: https://solarisfarms.org/

Here Weed Go! Facebook and newsletter sign up pages

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HereWeedGoPod

Here Weed Go! local newsletter: https://tucson.com/newsletters/#tracking-source=menu-nav

Eddie Celaya's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reportereddie/

Eddie Celaya's Twitter: https://twitter.com/reporterEddie