Cannabis company files suit against Julio Jones, others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is facing allegations of illegally harvesting and selling millions of dollars of cannabis in California, according to court records.

California-based cannabis company Genetixs filed the suit earlier this month against a handful of defendants including Jones, former Atlanta Falcons player Roddy White and White's company, SLW Holdings — one of the five entities that comprise Genetixs.

The complaint claims that the defendants have failed to report cannabis sales since March, estimating that the defendants have harvested and sold $3 million worth of cannabis per month.

“The scope of said defendants’ theft, black-market sales, money laundering, and diversion of assets and expenses without documentation or approval, is staggering and has caused, and is causing, Genetixs substantial and irreparable harm and damage,” the 26-page lawsuit states.

An attorney representing Jones, White and SLW Holdings, described the allegations in the lawsuit as “conspiracy theories.”