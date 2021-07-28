Cannabis company sues Tennessee Titans' Julio Jones, others

A spokesperson for the Titans said the team was aware of the lawsuit but would not have any comment.

The lawsuit said that Jones and White worked with two other defendants to run a “black-market sales of cannabis" out of the Genetixs facility in Desert Hot Springs, California.

The complaint alleges Genetixs fired a manager in March after a state inspection of the Genetixs facility reported several violations. The complaint also says that the manager failed to report cannabis sales and refused to provide budgets and other business paperwork to Genetixs.

After the firing, Genetixs' complaint states, Jones, White and the others operated an “illegal black-market operation from the Genetixs Cannabis Facility to sell cannabis and misappropriate the illegal sales proceeds without reporting them.”

California broadly legalized recreational marijuana sales in January 2018. The lawsuit says the state requires businesses to use a “track-and-trace” system to record the movement of cannabis and cannabis products through the commercial supply chain.

Genetixs is licensed in California to sell cannabis, but the company says it now faces threat of losing that license because of the actions of Jones, White and other defendants.

Jones, 32, was traded to Tennessee in June. He left as the Falcons’ all-time leader in catches and receiving yards.

