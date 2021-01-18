 Skip to main content
Capitol Police orders lockdown during inauguration rehearsal in abundance of caution after nearby fire, no public threat
Capitol Police orders lockdown during inauguration rehearsal in abundance of caution after nearby fire, no public threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police orders lockdown during inauguration rehearsal in abundance of caution after nearby fire, no public threat.

