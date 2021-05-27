Capitol rally planned over death of man in police custody

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana State Police troopers involved in the violent arrest of a Black motorist who died in police custody in 2019 should be fired and arrested, leaders of the National Urban League and other civil rights groups said Thursday.

Marc Morial, the national president of the Urban League and a former mayor of New Orleans, discussed the arrest and death of Ronald Greene at a morning news conference with other state and local civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP.

Meanwhile, Greene's family planned to speak at a rally later Thursday at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.

Video obtained by The Associated Press and later released by state police shows troopers stunning, beating and choking Greene, 49, following an automobile chase and crash in northeast Louisiana in May 2019.