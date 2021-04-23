Capitol rioter arrested after being turned in by match on online dating app Bumble

The Justice Department has charged a Capitol rioter who was turned in by someone he matched with on the dating app Bumble, after he bragged about his exploits on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, one week after the attack, Robert Chapman of New York told one of his Bumble matches that "I did storm the Capitol" and said that he "made it all the way into Statuary Hall." He also claimed that he was interviewed by members of the media.

The other Bumble user replied, "we are not a match."

Prosecutors said the user then quickly reached out to the FBI and provided screenshots of the conversation.

Investigators said in court filings that they corroborated Chapman's claims by comparing his Bumble profile picture to body camera footage from police officers who were inside the Capitol.

Chapman was charged with four misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He hasn't entered a plea and his lawyer didn't respond to a request for comment on the charges.