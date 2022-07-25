 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Car crashes through crowded Florida beach, injures 4 people

  • 0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four people, including a 3-year-old child, were injured when a car crashed through an unoccupied toll booth and ended up in the Atlantic Ocean, officials said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday along Daytona Beach, where vehicles are allowed on the sand.

The car crashed through the International Speedway Boulevard beach approach before slicing through the crowded beach and ending up in the water, Volusia County Beach Safety officials told news outlets.

“When it was about to hit the water, about 15 people jumped out. They were in the water, jumped out of the way and I mean, the vehicle just hit the water hard,” witness Jack Lofland told WESH.

Frantic 911 callers told dispatcher the car was in the ocean.

An investigation was continuing late Sunday, Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said.

People are also reading…

The child was taken to a hospital in Daytona Beach and then airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. The vehicle's driver was also taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, the report said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: RAGBRAI Day One

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News