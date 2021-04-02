Car rams US Capitol barricade, injuring 2 officers; driver shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A car rammed into two Capitol Police officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, and the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Both Capitol Police officers and the driver were taken to the hospital, with at least one officer in serious condition, the officials said. The driver was in critical condition, they said.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Capitol Police said that someone rammed a vehicle into two of its officers. The law enforcement officials told the AP that the driver then got out of the car with what appeared to be a knife. It's unclear which member of law enforcement shot the suspect.

The officials said the suspect was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.