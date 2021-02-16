Cardiologist, anti-war activist Bernard Lown dies at 99

The international anti-war group called for a moratorium on testing and building nuclear weapons. It was awarded the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize for raising awareness about the consequences of nuclear war during the height of Cold War tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. At its peak, the group had more than 200,000 members and chapters in more than 60 countries.

“To me, you cannot be committed to health without being engaged in social struggle for health,” Lown told the Globe in 2001.

Lown was born in Utena, Lithuania, in 1921 and moved in 1935 with his father, a rabbi, to Lewiston, Maine, where a bridge now bears his name. He graduated from the University of Maine and received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

The Globe reports Lown will be buried privately but the family, which includes his three children and a number of grandchildren, will announce a public memorial service later.

