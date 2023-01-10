Carlos Correa reaches deal with Twins, lineup for Coachella 2023 announced, and more top news

Here's a look at trending news for today, Jan. 10:

Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa has reversed course again, bringing him back to where he started in the most convoluted free-agent negotiation in baseball history.

Correa agreed Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

The agreement for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The contract is subject to a successful physical, and Correa was in the Minneapolis area on Tuesday for the physical, the person said.

Coachella 2023 lineup

After two years of pandemic postponements and lineup chaos, 2023's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio will feature its most global and diverse slate of headliners to date.

Urbano music superstar Bad Bunny, K-pop girl group Blackpink and reclusive R&B icon Frank Ocean are scheduled to headline the 22nd installment of the festival, which will draw 125,000 fans per day to the Empire Polo Club over the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23. This year marks the first time that the festival will be headlined entirely by nonwhite artists.

Festival promoters Goldenvoice and AEG originally booked Ocean as a headliner for 2020's festival, which Goldenvoice Chief Executive Paul Tollett pushed back and ultimately canceled during the worst of the pandemic. While Ocean hasn't performed in Los Angeles since 2017 or released an album since 2016, the mercurial singer recently repressed his landmark LP "Blonde" on vinyl, and is widely expected to debut new material at the festival.

Katie Porter

California Rep. Katie Porter announced a 2024 Senate bid on Tuesday, launching her campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what could be a bruising Democratic primary.

The 89-year-old Feinstein, a member of the Senate since 1992, has not yet made public her own plans for 2024, and her office did not respond to a request for comment on Porter's announcement. However, many Democrats believe she is likely to retire rather than seek a sixth full term.

Porter, a former law professor who has proven to be a prolific fundraiser since first winning her Orange County-area House seat in 2018, survived a tough reelection bid in 2022, when the redistricting process placed her home in Irvine within a 47th District in which she had to newly introduce herself to about two-thirds of voters.

