Cars keep crashing into Munster businesses and no one knows why: 'Maybe it's cursed'

MUNSTER — An ad for Munster Donuts at a Munster High School football game this season said, "Please don't crash into us."

Part of the lore of the old-school doughnut shop with the glass cases and lunch-counter stools is that it's survived more than half a century and a couple of car crashes.

The former Mister Donuts at 8314 Calumet Ave., a longtime Region institution, was forced to close in 2014 when a car slammed through the brick wall and again in 2016 when another car crashed into its facade. Customers still talk about it to this day.

"It sounded like a bomb went off," manager Jeff Shimko said. "Smoke filled the restaurant. It had to be closed for well over a month. The fire department had to inspect the structure to make sure it was safe to reopen."

The thing is, it keeps happening in that area — over and over again. Cars keep smashing into storefronts along a stretch of Calumet Avenue near Ridge Road in Munster, and no one knows why. It's like a Bermuda Triangle of vehicular mayhem in which few of the businesses have gone unscathed.

Last March, a driver fleeing police crashed into Miss Print at 8244 Calumet Ave. and then drove across the street into the dining room of Munster Gyros, sending four people — including three customers just trying to enjoy a meal — to the hospital.

Just two months later, a U-Haul van slammed into a vehicle, sending it crashing into The Commander restaurant on Ridge Road, just west of Calumet Avenue.

Then in late October, a speeding driver totaled the Jodi's Italian Ice building on Calumet Avenue.

"It's been crazy," Shimko said. "I don't know what it is about this intersection."

Shimko has no explanation for why so many vehicle-on-business crashes have happened in the same place. The accidents have had different causes, including a driver thinking the car was in reverse when it was in drive, a car getting batted like a pinball by a larger vehicle, and the driver who tried futilely to escape police.

"It's horrible," Shimko said. "There seems to be something going on, but it's random. We don't have any frontage on the road. Jodi's is set back, too."

Munster Donut has installed safety bollards outside its building to prevent future crashes.

"They're big sticks dug into the ground," he said. "No one's hit them yet, thank God. It was horrible when it happened. The midnight shift all stopped and went outside. The whole building shook and the wall was cracked pretty hard. There was a lot of broken glass and brickwork. They had to check the gas lines and the electric lines before they let us back in. There's still talk about it and how crazy it was."

Munster has required bollards be installed at all renovated sites along Calumet Avenue, most recently Johnny's Tap, Town Manager Dustin Anderson said.

The town also has been working on plans to make the intersection safer for drivers, businesses and their employees and customers.

"The Town of Munster has undertaken a significant planning process to visualize how Calumet and Ridge can be improved from both aesthetic and functional points of view," he said. "Adopted earlier this year, the Calumet Avenue plan includes additional landscaped medians and pedestrian refuge islands along the corridor. Additionally, there will be improved curbs, parkways and sidewalks."

Brian Tillman, who owns Jodi's Italian Ice with his wife but not the building it rented in Munster, watched neighboring businesses get struck by vehicles without too much worry.

"We're set back off the road, which is why I thought we'd never be hit," he said.

He always assumed the Hammond location, farther north on Calumet Avenue, had a better chance of being plowed into by a car.

"The Hammond store is closer to the road," he said. "We had an instance where a car spun out right in front of there three feet from the window and an accident where a car popped the curb. But no one ever hit the Hammond store, going on eight years. We actually had a couple of benches out for people to sit on but got rid of them because they were so close to the street."

The Munster Jodi's Italian Ice, in a former Sunglass Hut, even had large flower pots in the parking lot as barriers to deter an accident.

"The town had us put up four of them to minimize the damage," he said. "The physics of it was they hit the barrier and some of the energy was dispersed so it slowed it down. The barrier worked and slowed it down, but it still plowed into our building."

The Jodi's Italian Ice suffered major damage and won't return to that location in Munster — ever.

"The owners have been trying to sell that property for years," he said. "It's connected to a larger building on the south side that's a one-story office building. They've been trying to unload it but want someone to buy the whole property."

Jodi's Italian Ice was looking at buying it at one point but the asking price was too steep.

Now that Jodi's building is heavily damaged, it's going to be torn down to make room for more parking.

"They're going to come out and demolish it," Tillman said. "We have no control over it. It's a non-conforming structure that does not meet the current codes. We know if anything was going to happen to that building five years ago when we first leased, it would not be allowed to be rebuilt. We looked into a drive-thru and to expand the kitchen but couldn't even do that."

Jodi's Italian Ice won't get any compensation from the insurance company since it didn't own the property. It still hopes to find a new location somewhere in Munster or nearby.

"We love the area," he said. "We're looking in Munster or somewhere in Northwest Indiana or Chicagoland. It was a great location. The overhead was low. The lines were good. The traffic was busy. The town of Munster really supported us and embraced us, allowing us to flourish."

The crash was a big blow to Jodi's Italian Ice because it was in the process of franchising its concept to other locations, using the small hut in Munster as a model building to show how an Italian ice place could be run with low start-up and operating costs. Franchisees had already opened new Jodi's locations in Phoenix and Atlanta.

"Our loss is we can't use it as a model for selling franchises anymore," he said. "That was our model building. We also had looked at a container operation, which would have been cool. But that was unique. It was really pretty aesthetically. As we were finding investors, Jodi's were springing up all over."

The size of the hut appealed to potential franchisees looking for an easy entry into the restaurant building, Tillman said.

"That building was a showcase for how to run a small operation like this," he said. "You can find a location and control your expenses. We had requests from all over the country to do Jodi's Italian Ices and won't be able to show that concept anymore. It was $20,000 each time someone wanted to do a franchise so we're going to lose significant royalties without that spot as a model. Cosmetically, it just fit that product so well."

Tillman is just left wondering what's going on with all the cars crashing into storefronts at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Ridge Road in Munster.

"It's so odd to me because Munster is such a safe community," he said. "It's just that strip there. Munster Donut sits back off the road and has been hit so many times. I don't understand this situation or what it is about that strip. Maybe it's cursed. Someone needs to study it and figure out what's happening with that strip."

