 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Case against judge charged in immigrant's escape to go on

  • Updated
  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — The case against a Massachusetts judge accused of helping a man who was living in the U.S. illegally sneak out of a courthouse to evade a federal immigration agent can move forward, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The court on Monday declined to dismiss the case against Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph and a retired court officer, The Boston Globe reported.

Their lawyers had argued that the 10th Amendment to the Constitution bars federal agencies from requiring state officers to enforce federal law, and that Joseph is protected from federal prosecution under judicial immunity, according to court documents.

Judge William Kayatta, writing on behalf of a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said the court does not have jurisdiction to review the case because Joseph has not yet faced trial.

People are also reading…

Joseph and the court officer let the man escape out a rear door in April 2018 after a hearing while an immigration agent was in the courtroom to detain him. The Dominican man had twice been deported and been barred from entering the U.S. until 2027, prosecutors said.

They are charged with obstruction of justice.

Joseph’s lawyer said “we are reviewing all our options.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Boston Globe.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the metaverse? Mobile World Congress visitors experience it for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News