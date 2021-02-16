Case dropped after woman in racist NYC run-in gets therapy

“The simple principle is: One can not use the police to threaten another and, in this case, in a racially offensive and charged manner," Illuzzi said.

Amy Cooper's diversionary program, run through a wing of the Center for Court Innovation and a Manhattan psychotherapy provider, included education about racial equality and five therapy sessions focused on making her appreciate that racial identities shape our lives, but that they shouldn't be used to cause harm, Illuzzi said.

The prosecutor said Amy Cooper's therapist described it as a “moving experience” and that she learned “a lot in their sessions together.”

To some, the dismissal of Amy Cooper's case after a series of counseling sessions felt like a slap on the wrist — and a slap in the face.

Eliza Orlins, a public defender who is running to replace Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., tweeted: “This isn’t surprising. This is how the system was designed to function — to protect the privileged from accountability.”

Ernest Owens, a prominent Black journalist, tweeted: “White privilege, 2021.”