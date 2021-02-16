Case dropped after woman who called 911 in racist NYC run-in gets therapy

Amy Cooper, 41, drew widespread condemnation and was fired from her job as a portfolio manager at investment firm Franklin Templeton after frantically calling 911 on May 25 to claim she was being threatened by "an African American man" who had confronted her for walking her dog without a leash.

When police called Amy Cooper back in an attempt to locate her in the park, she falsely claimed the man, Christian Cooper, had "tried to assault her," Illuzzi-Orbon said. The second call was not recorded on video. It was previously reported incorrectly that Cooper was the one who called 911 again.

Illuzzi-Orbon said that when officers arrived, Christian Cooper was gone and Amy Cooper admitted he hadn't tried to assault her. Illuzzi-Orbon said Amy Cooper's false claim could have led to a physical confrontation between police and Christian Cooper if they had gotten to him first.

Amy Cooper's diversionary program, run through a wing of the Center for Court Innovation and a Manhattan psychotherapy provider, included education about racial equality and five therapy sessions focused on making her appreciate that racial identities shape our lives, but that they shouldn't be used to cause harm, Illuzzi said.