 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Case of Tulsa man charged in officer's death goes to jury

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A jury began deliberating Friday in the murder trial of a man charged with fatally shooting a Tulsa police sergeant and with wounding an officer.

Deliberations began about 5:30 p.m. in the trial of David Anthony Ware, 34, who is accused of killing Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounding Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. The death-penalty trial is Tulsa County's first in more than a decade.

In closing arguments, Ware’s attorney again showed jurors a still from a police video in which Johnson is seen kicking Ware during the traffic stop early on June 29, 2020. Defense attorney Kevin Adams told jurors that Ware feared for his life because the officers beat, kicked, pepper-sprayed and shot him with a stun gun.

“You guys have done something that most members of the Tulsa Police Department haven’t. You watched the video,” defense attorney Kevin Adams told jurors. By such actions, police "stop being a law enforcement officer and become a lawbreaker.”

People are also reading…

“All lives matter, and you should support law enforcement — when they’re upholding the Constitution of the United States,” Adams said.

However, prosecutor Kevin Gray told jurors that Ware brought the violence on himself by refusing to comply with Johnson’s instructions and resisting.

“He deprived Sgt. Johnson of his unalienable right to life,” Gray told the jury.

Gray had told jurors during opening statements that Zarkeshan pulled Ware over about 3 a.m. after he saw him run a stop sign and take a wide turn into another lane of traffic. Ware then failed to produce a driver’s license or proof of insurance when Zarkeshan asked him to provide those documents, Gray said.

Matthew Hall was convicted of being an accessory to a felony for driving Ware from the scene after the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Cocaine' plops out of stuffed reindeer at Los Angeles donation center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News