Russia’s top security agency says an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges. The Federal Security Service said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information. The Wall Street Journal said it “vehemently denies the allegations” and is seeking Gershkovich’s immediate release. The FSB didn’t say when the arrest took place. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage. He is the first American reporter to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War. A Moscow court quickly ruled to keep Gershkovich behind bars pending the investigation.