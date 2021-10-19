CBS wins for first time this season, led by '60 Minutes'

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS won its first week of the new television season, primarily by being the network of choice for people who wanted to watch something other than sports.

CBS had 14 of the 20 most-watched non-sports shows on network television last week, while NBC had the other five and Fox had one. ABC was shut out, the Nielsen company said.

It was CBS' first victory of the still-new television season, eclipsing NBC which had won every week since late September.

As it has been hundreds of time since the ticking stopwatch first appeared, CBS' most popular show of the week was “60 Minutes.”

CBS averaged 6.2 million viewers in prime time. NBC was second with 5.6 million, Fox had 4.9 million, ABC had 3.5 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 1.1 million and Ion Television had 920,000.

With baseball playoffs in full gear, TBS led the cable networks in prime time, averaging 3.1 million viewers. ESPN had 2.5 million, Fox News Channel had 2.26 million, MSNBC had 1.17 million and HGTV had 924,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 7.9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.9 million.

For the week of Oct. 11-17, the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Seattle at Pittsburgh, NBC, 16.28 million.

2. NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, Fox, 14.42 million.

3. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 12.03 million.

4. NFL Football: Indianapolis at Baltimore, ESPN, 11.34 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.02 million.

6. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.94 million.

7. “NFL Postgame” (Sunday), Fox, 8.93 million.

8. “NFL Pregame” (Thursday), Fox, 8.9 million.

9. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.66 million.

10. “Equalizer,” CBS, 7.3 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.25 million.

12. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.01 million.

13. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.94 million.

14. “FBI,” CBS, 6.75 million.

15. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.55 million.

16. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.54 million.

17. Baseball: Division Series, Game 5: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, TBS, 6.5 million.

18. Baseball: ALCS, Game 1: Boston at Houston, Fox, 6.14 million.

19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.98 million.

20. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.95 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

