CDC director asks the unvaccinated not to travel Labor Day weekend

But with cases on the rise, schools have had to implement other measures to protect students.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she plans to implement mandatory weekly Covid-19 testing for school staff who are not vaccinated.

"School staff, anybody who enters that building will have to be vaccinated or undergo mandatory testing -- mandatory testing, and we're in the process of getting the legal clearance for that, as I speak," Hochul said.

"We're not doing that well getting our 12 to 17-year-olds vaccinated, and they are vulnerable to the next virus, which is dangerous," she said.

And while the US Food and Drug Administration has approved booster doses for adults, 12- to 17-year-olds are not able to get them yet. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week he believes they will ultimately be eligible for boosters once the data is submitted to the FDA for safety considerations.

Hospitals running out of oxygen

Hospitals filling up with Covid-19 patients have put a strain on space and staffing, and many are now experiencing a shortage in oxygen supply.