 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CDC director weighs in on wearing masks as delta variant spreads in some areas
0 Comments
alert special report

CDC director weighs in on wearing masks as delta variant spreads in some areas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Daniel B. Fagbuyi, a former Obama administration public health and biodefense appointee and emergency physician, told Cheddar that so far Moderna's claim its mRNA vaccine protects against the variant has held up, but stressed the importance of continued mask-wearing, particularly for individuals who haven't been vaccinated.

WASHINGTON — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the CDC is leaving it up to local officials to set guidelines for mask-wearing as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus surges in areas with low vaccination rates.

Walensky said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show that “we’ve always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment,” but added CDC guidelines broadly indicate those who are vaccinated don’t need to wear masks.

Health officials in Los Angeles County are recommending people wear masks indoors in public places regardless of their vaccination status.

Separately, the World Health Organization has reiterated its longstanding recommendation that everyone wear masks to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday the “context in which the WHO is making recommendations is very different than us here in the United States” since less than 15% of the world is vaccinated.

As for the recommendation by officials in Los Angeles County, Walensky said “we are still seeing an uptick in cases in areas of low vaccination and in that situation, we are suggesting that policies be made at the local level.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fox News Settles Workplace Culture Investigation for $1 Million

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News