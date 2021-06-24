CDC: HIV tests rare in medical settings among WVa drug users

“We believe that a whole community and whole health care model approach is the best way to address any infectious disease outbreak,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state’s health officer.

Amjad said the bureau will provide full recommendations based on the CDC findings when they are available in August and work to address them.

In April, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill to introduce more stringent requirements to needle exchange programs that opponents said would make it harder to get clean needles amid the spike of HIV cases.

The new rules took effect amid one of the nation’s highest spike s in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use. The surge, clustered primarily around the capital of Charleston and the city of Huntington, is being attributed at least in part to the cancellation in 2018 of a needle exchange program in Kanawha County.

As recently as 2014, only 12.5% of HIV cases in West Virginia were the result of intravenous drug use. By 2019, 64.2% were, according to state health department data.