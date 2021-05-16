Cedar Rapids tries to turn city of stumps into tree oasis

“It was chaos," said Austin Even, who has been hauling away trees nearly every day since the storm.

It's more manageable now, but in the days after the derecho, just getting around town was a nightmare, given 10-foot-high (3-meter-high) walls of debris, broken power poles and no cell service, Even said.

“No one can really understand it,” Mayor Brad Hart said. “The crews who came from other parts of the country to help clean up said they had never seen anything like this.”

Even now, piles of branches line streets and the whine of chainsaws is part of city life.

City officials have begun the long recovery process by committing at least $1 million annually for 10 years toward planting trees and $24,000 to watering new trees for the next two years. The city is working with Trees Forever on a “releaf initiative'' that is expected to stretch for 15 years or more.

As part of the effort, organizers are tallying up the remaining trees and specifying where new ones are needed on city property. Organizers also hope to raise up to $25 million from private sources.