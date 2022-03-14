Celebrating Pi Day, the wild west of NFL free agency, Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine, and more top news

Let's check out some trending topics from today, March 14.

Pi-Day

March 14 is Pi Day in honor of the first three digits of the mathematical constant π (3.1415...). But it's also a flimsy, yet delicious, excuse to celebrate an enduring culinary concept: the many edible varieties of pie around the world.

Classic American apple and cherry varieties might be the first dishes that come to mind when the word "pie" is mentioned. But they're just a slice of the sweet and savory pies available to pastry lovers from Florida to the Philippines.

Read on:

NFL free agency

The NFL's “legal tampering period” in free agency began today with a slew of deals even as many teams released veterans to clear salary cap space before the league's business year begins Wednesday.

Most aggressive was the worst team in the league. Jacksonville, which has the first overall selection in the draft next month for the second straight year, got busy early.

More here:

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who had been deployed in recent weeks to cover the war in Ukraine, has been hospitalized after being injured while reporting near Kyiv, the network said on Monday.

"We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds," Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees.

More on the situation here:

Dolly Parton

Country music legend Dolly Parton is appreciative of being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she has told the committee she does not deserve to be inducted.

In a tweet on Monday, Parton said she is removing herself from consideration into the illustrious hall of fame.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel I have earned that right,” she said in the tweet.

More of what she said here:

'Deltacron'

As the latest coronavirus surge fades, health officials are keeping watch on a new mishmash of the delta and omicron variants.

Dubbed "deltacron" by some, it's essentially a blend of both the variants that fueled last summer's and this winter's COVID-19 waves, California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a briefing to the California Medical Association this week.

Read more here:

***

Check out more trending topics here:

Britney Griner

NYC, DC manhunt

Tesla's cruise control

Patrick Mahomes' wedding

MLB free agency

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0