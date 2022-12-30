Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban'

More than 1,100 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. have lost their status as urban areas as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria.
Around 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped into the rural category. The new criteria raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and housing units were added to the definition.
Tourists look out onto the city skyline from Christmas Tree Point on top of Twin Peaks on Dec. 15 in San Francisco.
Jessica Christian, San Francisco Chronicle via AP
The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care, education and agriculture. The federal government doesn't have a standard definition of urban or rural, but the Census Bureau’s definition often provides a baseline.
“The whole thing about urban and rural is all about money,” said Mary Craigle, bureau chief for Montana’s Research and Information Services. “Places that qualify as urban are eligible for transportation dollars that rural areas aren’t, and then rural areas are eligible for dollars that urban areas are not.”
The Census Bureau this year made the biggest modification in decades to the definition of an urban area. The bureau adjusts the definition every decade after a census to address any changes or needs of policymakers and researchers. The bureau says it is done for statistical purposes and it has no control over how government agencies use the definitions to distribute funding.
There were 2,646 urban areas in the mainland U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. islands on the new list released Thursday. Among them were three dozen new urban areas that were rural a decade ago.
“This change in definition is a big deal and a substantial change from the Census Bureau’s long-standing procedures," said Kenneth Johnson, a senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire. “It has significant implications both for policy and for researchers.”
Under the old criteria, an urbanized area needed to have at least 50,000 residents. An urban cluster was defined as having at least 2,500 people, a threshold that had been around since 1910. Under this definition, almost 81% of the U.S. was urban and 19% was rural over the past decade.
Under the new definition, hammered out after the 2020 census, the minimum population required for an area to be considered urban doubled to 5,000 people. Originally, the Census Bureau proposed raising the threshold to 10,000 people but pulled back amid opposition. The new criteria for urban areas shift the urban-rural ratio slightly, to 79.6% and 20.4%, respectively.
In 1910, a town with 2,500 residents had a lot more goods and services than a town that size does today, “and these new definitions acknowledge that,” said Michael Cline, North Carolina’s state demographer.
With the new criteria, the distinction between an urbanized area and an urban cluster has been eliminated since the Census Bureau determined there was little difference in economic activities between communities larger and smaller than 50,000 residents.
Of the 50 states, California was the most urban, with 94.2% of its population living in an urban area. Vermont was the most rural, with almost 65% of its population residing in rural areas.
For the first time, the Census Bureau is adding housing units to the definition of an urban area. A place can be considered urban if it has at least 2,000 housing units, based on the calculation that the average household has 2.5 people.
Among the beneficiaries of using housing instead of people are resort towns in ski or beach destinations, or other places with lots of vacation homes, since they can qualify as urban based on the number of homes instead of full-time residents.
“There are many seasonal communities in North Carolina and this change in definition to housing units may be helpful in acknowledging that these areas are built up with roads, housing, and for at least one part of the year, host many thousands of people," Cline said.
Housing, instead of population, is also going to be used for density measures at the level of census blocks, which typically have several hundred people and are the building blocks of urban areas. The Census Bureau said using housing units instead of population will allow it to make updates in fast-growing areas in between the once-a-decade censuses.
But there's another reason for switching to housing units instead of population: the Census Bureau's controversial new tool for protecting the privacy of participants in its head counts and surveys. The method adds intentional errors to data to obscure the identity of any given participant, and it is most noticeable in the smallest geographies, such as census blocks.
“The block level data aren't really reliable and this provides them an opportunity for the density threshold they picked to be on par with the population," said Eric Guthrie, a senior demographer in the Minnesota State Demographic Center.
Richest and poorest states in America
Richest and poorest states in America
America's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been complicated by inflation and climbing interest rates. Emergency federal aid helped ordinary citizens, businesses, and government agencies alike make it through the economic slowdown.
But as that dries up, a darker picture is emerging. The
poverty rate climbed in 2021, while income inequality grew from 2020 to 2021. And workers actually earned less, and watched the buying power of what they did earn drop. Stacker looked at the economies of the states and Washington D.C, with statistics from the Census Bureau's most recent 1-Year American Community Survey, released in September 2022, to rank them according to 2021 median household income. The review also includes statistics on median earnings, unemployment rate, health insurance coverage, and poverty level.
Note: The data point on median earnings is broken down to highlight the discrepancies between women and men. However, the Census collects data with a binary understanding of sex and gender, not considering other gender identities and potentially conflating sex and gender.
You may also like: Marijuana violations are taking truck drivers off the road, adding more supply chain disruptions
Travellaggio // Getty Images
#51. Mississippi
- Median household income: $48,716 (30.1% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 105,133 (9.30%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 40,061 (3.50%)
- Median earnings for workers: $32,242 (men: $47,546; women: $37,056)
- Unemployment rate: 6.40%
- Families with income below poverty level: 14.40%
- Households with health insurance: 88.10%
Canva
#50. West Virginia
- Median household income: $51,248 (26.5% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 60,933 (8.40%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 31,442 (4.40%)
- Median earnings for workers: $33,739 (men: $51,981; women: $39,897)
- Unemployment rate: 6.20%
- Families with income below poverty level: 12.30%
- Households with health insurance: 93.90%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#49. Louisiana
- Median household income: $52,087 (25.3% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 164,981 (9.20%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 101,388 (5.70%)
- Median earnings for workers: $34,896 (men: $55,078; women: $40,136)
- Unemployment rate: 7.60%
- Families with income below poverty level: 15.20%
- Households with health insurance: 92.40%
Pierre Jean Durieu // Getty Images
#48. Arkansas
- Median household income: $52,528 (24.7% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 89,818 (7.60%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 55,972 (4.70%)
- Median earnings for workers: $33,869 (men: $47,329; women: $39,526)
- Unemployment rate: 5.50%
- Families with income below poverty level: 11.60%
- Households with health insurance: 90.80%
Eduardo Medrano // Getty Images
#47. Alabama
- Median household income: $53,913 (22.7% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 152,450 (7.70%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 101,831 (5.20%)
- Median earnings for workers: $34,925 (men: $52,177; women: $39,338)
- Unemployment rate: 5.30%
- Families with income below poverty level: 11.70%
- Households with health insurance: 90.10%
You may also like: 50 car companies that no longer exist
Kevin Ruck // Getty Images
#46. New Mexico
- Median household income: $53,992 (22.6% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 75,083 (9.00%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 48,458 (5.80%)
- Median earnings for workers: $34,133 (men: $51,149; women: $43,227)
- Unemployment rate: 7.80%
- Families with income below poverty level: 14.30%
- Households with health insurance: 90.00%
gmeland // Getty Images
#45. Kentucky
- Median household income: $55,573 (20.3% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 144,592 (8.10%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 92,250 (5.20%)
- Median earnings for workers: $34,928 (men: $51,842; women: $40,991)
- Unemployment rate: 5.40%
- Families with income below poverty level: 12.20%
- Households with health insurance: 94.30%
Alexey Stiop // Getty Images
#44. Oklahoma
- Median household income: $55,826 (19.9% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 105,917 (6.80%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 77,228 (5.00%)
- Median earnings for workers: $34,460 (men: $51,289; women: $39,781)
- Unemployment rate: 5.90%
- Families with income below poverty level: 11.50%
- Households with health insurance: 86.20%
Paul Brady Photography // Getty Images
#43. South Carolina
- Median household income: $59,318 (14.9% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 144,668 (7.10%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 122,320 (6.00%)
- Median earnings for workers: $35,987 (men: $52,296; women: $40,739)
- Unemployment rate: 5.60%
- Families with income below poverty level: 10.80%
- Households with health insurance: 90.00%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#42. Tennessee
- Median household income: $59,695 (14.4% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 181,576 (6.60%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 175,898 (6.30%)
- Median earnings for workers: $36,663 (men: $51,538; women: $41,863)
- Unemployment rate: 5.30%
- Families with income below poverty level: 9.70%
- Households with health insurance: 90.00%
You may also like: States with the largest unionized workforces
Kevin Ruck // Getty Images
#41. Missouri
- Median household income: $61,847 (11.3% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 146,475 (5.90%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 157,589 (6.40%)
- Median earnings for workers: $37,083 (men: $54,140; women: $43,065)
- Unemployment rate: 4.60%
- Families with income below poverty level: 8.40%
- Households with health insurance: 90.60%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#40. North Carolina
- Median household income: $61,972 (11.1% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 265,655 (6.40%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 308,936 (7.40%)
- Median earnings for workers: $37,218 (men: $52,421; women: $44,297)
- Unemployment rate: 5.80%
- Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%
- Households with health insurance: 89.60%
Canva
#39. Ohio
- Median household income: $62,262 (10.7% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 317,928 (6.60%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 312,314 (6.50%)
- Median earnings for workers: $38,214 (men: $57,177; women: $46,068)
- Unemployment rate: 5.40%
- Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%
- Households with health insurance: 93.50%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#38. Indiana
- Median household income: $62,743 (10.0% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 151,979 (5.70%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 152,761 (5.70%)
- Median earnings for workers: $37,998 (men: $55,191; women: $43,215)
- Unemployment rate: 4.70%
- Families with income below poverty level: 8.30%
- Households with health insurance: 92.50%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#37. Florida
- Median household income: $63,062 (9.5% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 542,819 (6.30%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 663,997 (7.80%)
- Median earnings for workers: $35,997 (men: $51,151; women: $42,228)
- Unemployment rate: 5.60%
- Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%
- Households with health insurance: 87.90%
You may also like: The industries where workers are quitting their jobs in droves
Noah Densmore // Getty Images
#36. Montana
- Median household income: $63,249 (9.3% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 23,195 (5.20%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 30,784 (6.90%)
- Median earnings for workers: $35,272 (men: $55,496; women: $41,725)
- Unemployment rate: 4.00%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.20%
- Households with health insurance: 91.80%
Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images
#35. Michigan
- Median household income: $63,498 (8.9% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 256,830 (6.30%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 273,320 (6.70%)
- Median earnings for workers: $37,258 (men: $60,293; women: $46,914)
- Unemployment rate: 6.90%
- Families with income below poverty level: 9.00%
- Households with health insurance: 95.00%
Hanson L // Getty Images
#34. Kansas
- Median household income: $64,124 (8.0% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 65,819 (5.70%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 74,933 (6.50%)
- Median earnings for workers: $38,071 (men: $54,902; women: $44,368)
- Unemployment rate: 4.40%
- Families with income below poverty level: 8.00%
- Households with health insurance: 90.80%
Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images
#33. Maine
- Median household income: $64,767 (7.1% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 32,174 (5.40%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 39,832 (6.70%)
- Median earnings for workers: $39,725 (men: $57,009; women: $47,018)
- Unemployment rate: 4.90%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.20%
- Households with health insurance: 94.30%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#32. Wyoming
- Median household income: $65,204 (6.5% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 14,659 (6.00%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 14,179 (5.80%)
- Median earnings for workers: $35,613 (men: $59,853; women: $40,976)
- Unemployment rate: 3.70%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.80%
- Households with health insurance: 87.80%
You may also like: Richest women in America
haveseen // Getty Images
#31. Iowa
- Median household income: $65,600 (5.9% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 64,244 (4.90%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 81,020 (6.20%)
- Median earnings for workers: $39,068 (men: $56,427; women: $44,801)
- Unemployment rate: 3.60%
- Families with income below poverty level: 6.90%
- Households with health insurance: 95.20%
f11photo // Getty Images
#30. South Dakota
- Median household income: $66,143 (5.1% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 17,158 (4.80%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 20,292 (5.70%)
- Median earnings for workers: $37,149 (men: $52,405; women: $41,792)
- Unemployment rate: 2.80%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.90%
- Households with health insurance: 90.50%
Mendenhall Olga // Getty Images
#29. Nevada
- Median household income: $66,274 (4.9% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 85,960 (7.20%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 89,881 (7.50%)
- Median earnings for workers: $37,052 (men: $52,398; women: $44,906)
- Unemployment rate: 9.70%
- Families with income below poverty level: 10.60%
- Households with health insurance: 88.40%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#28. Idaho
- Median household income: $66,474 (4.7% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 30,955 (4.50%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 45,347 (6.50%)
- Median earnings for workers: $34,941 (men: $51,941; women: $40,803)
- Unemployment rate: 3.30%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.70%
- Households with health insurance: 91.20%
Charles Knowles // Getty Images
#27. North Dakota
- Median household income: $66,519 (4.6% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 18,213 (5.60%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 19,407 (6.00%)
- Median earnings for workers: $39,438 (men: $57,121; women: $45,182)
- Unemployment rate: 2.90%
- Families with income below poverty level: 6.30%
- Households with health insurance: 92.10%
You may also like: Famous consumer brands that no longer exist
Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images
#26. Georgia
- Median household income: $66,559 (4.5% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 251,693 (6.30%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 337,914 (8.40%)
- Median earnings for workers: $37,512 (men: $54,422; women: $45,405)
- Unemployment rate: 5.50%
- Families with income below poverty level: 10.60%
- Households with health insurance: 87.40%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#25. Nebraska
- Median household income: $66,817 (4.2% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 40,806 (5.20%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 53,061 (6.80%)
- Median earnings for workers: $38,898 (men: $56,121; women: $44,037)
- Unemployment rate: 2.70%
- Families with income below poverty level: 6.70%
- Households with health insurance: 92.90%
Jacob Boomsma // Getty Images
#24. Texas
- Median household income: $66,963 (4.0% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 657,665 (6.10%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 955,952 (8.90%)
- Median earnings for workers: $38,059 (men: $56,100; women: $45,393)
- Unemployment rate: 6.20%
- Families with income below poverty level: 11.00%
- Households with health insurance: 82.00%
Joe Belanger // Getty Images
#23. Wisconsin
- Median household income: $67,125 (3.7% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 117,547 (4.80%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 160,477 (6.60%)
- Median earnings for workers: $40,678 (men: $57,925; women: $46,762)
- Unemployment rate: 3.50%
- Families with income below poverty level: 6.80%
- Households with health insurance: 94.60%
f11photo // Getty Images
#22. Pennsylvania
- Median household income: $68,957 (1.1% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 308,449 (5.90%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 454,003 (8.70%)
- Median earnings for workers: $40,983 (men: $62,096; women: $50,272)
- Unemployment rate: 6.40%
- Families with income below poverty level: 8.30%
- Households with health insurance: 94.50%
You may also like: Do you know the brands behind these famous slogans?
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#21. Arizona
- Median household income: $69,056 (0.9% less than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 158,400 (5.60%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 228,651 (8.10%)
- Median earnings for workers: $39,023 (men: $55,458; women: $46,309)
- Unemployment rate: 5.80%
- Families with income below poverty level: 9.10%
- Households with health insurance: 89.30%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#20. Delaware
- Median household income: $71,091 (2.0% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 20,504 (5.20%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 33,025 (8.30%)
- Median earnings for workers: $41,374 (men: $60,608; women: $51,827)
- Unemployment rate: 5.60%
- Families with income below poverty level: 8.60%
- Households with health insurance: 94.30%
Real Window Creative // Getty Images
#19. Oregon
- Median household income: $71,562 (2.6% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 90,749 (5.30%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 153,152 (9.00%)
- Median earnings for workers: $40,063 (men: $60,831; women: $51,057)
- Unemployment rate: 6.40%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.60%
- Households with health insurance: 93.90%
Josemaria Toscano // Getty Images
#18. Illinois
- Median household income: $72,205 (3.6% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 321,928 (6.40%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 504,727 (10.10%)
- Median earnings for workers: $41,504 (men: $63,819; women: $51,131)
- Unemployment rate: 7.40%
- Families with income below poverty level: 8.60%
- Households with health insurance: 93.00%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#17. Vermont
- Median household income: $72,431 (3.9% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 10,992 (4.10%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 23,553 (8.70%)
- Median earnings for workers: $40,249 (men: $55,803; women: $51,931)
- Unemployment rate: 4.20%
- Families with income below poverty level: 6.30%
- Households with health insurance: 96.30%
You may also like: States where food stamps are used the most
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#16. Rhode Island
- Median household income: $74,008 (6.2% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 25,735 (5.80%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 45,324 (10.30%)
- Median earnings for workers: $41,891 (men: $63,219; women: $54,188)
- Unemployment rate: 7.70%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.00%
- Households with health insurance: 95.70%
ESB Professional // Getty Images
#15. New York
- Median household income: $74,314 (6.6% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 535,006 (7.00%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 987,887 (12.90%)
- Median earnings for workers: $43,462 (men: $67,512; women: $59,869)
- Unemployment rate: 8.70%
- Families with income below poverty level: 10.10%
- Households with health insurance: 94.80%
oneinchpunch // Getty Images
#14. Minnesota
- Median household income: $77,720 (11.5% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 96,651 (4.20%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 226,903 (9.90%)
- Median earnings for workers: $43,853 (men: $64,611; women: $52,535)
- Unemployment rate: 4.90%
- Families with income below poverty level: 5.50%
- Households with health insurance: 95.50%
f11photo // Getty Images
#13. Alaska
- Median household income: $77,845 (11.7% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 14,625 (5.40%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 27,700 (10.20%)
- Median earnings for workers: $41,962 (men: $62,134; women: $55,285)
- Unemployment rate: 7.00%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.10%
- Households with health insurance: 88.60%
SCStock // Getty Images
#12. Utah
- Median household income: $79,449 (14.0% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 47,612 (4.30%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 108,131 (9.80%)
- Median earnings for workers: $37,325 (men: $61,269; women: $44,707)
- Unemployment rate: 3.50%
- Families with income below poverty level: 5.90%
- Households with health insurance: 91.00%
You may also like: Most popular grocery stores in America
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#11. Virginia
- Median household income: $80,963 (16.1% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 167,157 (5.00%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 445,751 (13.40%)
- Median earnings for workers: $43,963 (men: $66,014; women: $53,414)
- Unemployment rate: 4.80%
- Families with income below poverty level: 6.90%
- Households with health insurance: 93.20%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#10. Colorado
- Median household income: $82,254 (18.0% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 110,592 (4.80%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 277,905 (12.00%)
- Median earnings for workers: $44,818 (men: $65,217; women: $54,635)
- Unemployment rate: 5.30%
- Families with income below poverty level: 6.20%
- Households with health insurance: 92.00%
Andrew Zarivny // Getty Images
#9. Connecticut
- Median household income: $83,771 (20.2% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 74,573 (5.20%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 208,195 (14.60%)
- Median earnings for workers: $45,511 (men: $73,022; women: $60,672)
- Unemployment rate: 6.70%
- Families with income below poverty level: 6.70%
- Households with health insurance: 94.80%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#8. Washington
- Median household income: $84,247 (20.8% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 145,555 (4.80%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 422,689 (14.00%)
- Median earnings for workers: $46,951 (men: $74,068; women: $57,567)
- Unemployment rate: 5.90%
- Families with income below poverty level: 6.50%
- Households with health insurance: 93.60%
Agnieszka Gaul // Getty Images
#7. Hawaii
- Median household income: $84,857 (21.7% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 26,535 (5.40%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 65,102 (13.30%)
- Median earnings for workers: $40,595 (men: $61,812; women: $49,816)
- Unemployment rate: 7.70%
- Families with income below poverty level: 8.00%
- Households with health insurance: 96.10%
You may also like: Iconic car debuts from the year you were born
Izabela23 // Getty Images
#6. California
- Median household income: $84,907 (21.8% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 715,644 (5.30%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 2,082,043 (15.50%)
- Median earnings for workers: $41,891 (men: $65,324; women: $57,373)
- Unemployment rate: 8.30%
- Families with income below poverty level: 9.00%
- Households with health insurance: 93.00%
Lucky-photographer // Getty Images
#5. New Hampshire
- Median household income: $88,465 (26.9% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 17,235 (3.10%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 62,138 (11.30%)
- Median earnings for workers: $45,677 (men: $68,566; women: $51,880)
- Unemployment rate: 3.60%
- Families with income below poverty level: 4.80%
- Households with health insurance: 94.90%
Winston Tan // Getty Images
#4. New Jersey
- Median household income: $89,296 (28.1% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 171,737 (4.90%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 584,370 (16.70%)
- Median earnings for workers: $50,021 (men: $75,297; women: $61,802)
- Unemployment rate: 8.10%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.40%
- Households with health insurance: 92.80%
Mia2you // Getty Images
#3. Massachusetts
- Median household income: $89,645 (28.6% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 149,006 (5.40%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 472,304 (17.10%)
- Median earnings for workers: $50,683 (men: $77,636; women: $66,536)
- Unemployment rate: 6.60%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.10%
- Households with health insurance: 97.50%
Travellaggio // Getty Images
#2. Washington D.C.
- Median household income: $90,088 (29.2% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 30,677 (9.60%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 68,951 (21.60%)
- Median earnings for workers: $72,457 (men: $103,222; women: $87,244)
- Unemployment rate: 8.20%
- Families with income below poverty level: 12.80%
- Households with health insurance: 96.30%
You may also like: 25 richest families in America
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
#1. Maryland
- Median household income: $90,203 (29.4% more than U.S. median income)
- Households earning less than $10,000: 122,990 (5.20%)
- Households earning over $200,000: 355,084 (15.10%)
- Median earnings for workers: $50,548 (men: $71,995; women: $62,190)
- Unemployment rate: 5.90%
- Families with income below poverty level: 7.40%
- Households with health insurance: 93.90%
Sean Pavone // Getty Images
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!