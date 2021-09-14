Census experts find no political influence in state totals

The statisticians found that the states with the highest potential risks for more errors in 2020 than 2010 were Alaska, New Jersey, Utah, New York and Texas, Montana and New Mexico. The states with the lowest risks were Nebraska, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Idaho, Delaware, South Dakota and South Carolina.

“These states have very different populations and range from mostly urban to mostly rural ... which indicates that the error risks apply to very diverse populations and not only to either densely or sparsely populated areas of the country," the statisticians wrote.

The statisticians also found out that data were collected using the most accurate methods — either from households filling out the questionnaire on their own or having a household member answer questions from a census taker — in 90% of households in 2020, a decrease from 93% in 2010.

Two other panels of outside experts also are reviewing the quality of census data, and the Census Bureau plans to release its own study of how good a job it did early next year.

One of the panels of outside experts, overseen by The National Academy of Sciences Committee on National Statistics, is expected to provide a much more detailed assessment of the data quality.