Census may delay data release if forced to disclose records

The U.S. Census Bureau could be forced to delay even further the release of redistricting data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts if it's ordered to disclose more records in response to a lawsuit, the agency's chief scientist said in court papers this week.

The redistricting data is set to be made public by the middle of next month. That could be postponed by as much as six additional months, however, if the statistical agency is ordered to release more records dealing with how it counted people living in what it refers to as “group quarters," Census Bureau Chief Scientist John Abowd said in a declaration.

The bureau designates group quarters as dormitories, prisons, nursing homes and group homes.

The release of the redistricting data already was postponed by five months from its original March 31 deadline because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, sending states scrambling to revise redistricting deadlines. Two states, Ohio and Alabama, sued the Census Bureau in an unsuccessful effort to get it to release the data before August.

“The effect on the schedule for delivering redistricting data would likely be substantial," Abowd said of any potential order to disclose further group quarter records.