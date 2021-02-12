Census: No redistricting data until end of September

The U.S. Census Bureau said Friday it won't be delivering data used for redrawing state and local legislative districts until the end of September, causing headaches for state lawmakers and redistricting commissions facing deadlines to redraw state legislative districts this year.

The announcement from the statistical agency came as a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation that would extend the deadline for turning in the redistricting data to Sept. 30.

A senior U.S. Census Bureau official had previously said the redistricting data would be available no earlier than the end of July. Before the pandemic, the deadline for finishing the redistricting data had been March 31.

Unlike in previous decades when the data were released to states on a flow basis, the 2020 redistricting data will be made available to the states all at once, the Census Bureau said in a statement.

The legislation introduced by Democratic U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Republican U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both of Alaska, sets an April 30 deadline for turning in the apportionment figures used for divvying up congressional seats among the states. The Census Bureau had previously announced that date as its goal for handing in those state population counts.