Census officials: Fewer gaps in data than initially feared

The amount of missing information in the 2020 census was less than feared, though it varied by state, the question asked, the type of housing and the mode in which U.S. residents answered the census form, Census Bureau officials said Wednesday.

Overall, the percent of U.S. households that didn't provide answers about their age, race and Hispanic background was in the 5% to 6% range, requiring Census Bureau statisticians to fill in the missing details. A half-percent of households didn't even provide a count of how many people lived there.

Counting the characteristics of a neighborhood, city or state correctly in the census is important since it can help determine whether political districts are drawn that allow Black or Hispanic communities to elect representatives that reflect their residents, and it helps direct the allocation of $1.5 trillion in federal spending annually.

While the rates of missing information was higher in the 2020 census than in 2010, it was lower than expected during a once-a-decade head count that was considered the most difficult in recent memory due to the pandemic, natural disasters and attempted political interference by the Trump administration.

Around two-thirds of all U.S. households answered the census questionnaire on their own, and those forms had the most complete answers.