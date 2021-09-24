Census ponders producing less granular data in next release

Under the proposal, the next round of 2020 census numbers could be released sooner because the privacy technique wouldn't have to be applied to block-level data, Devine said.

The next round of census data will have more detailed information on race and ethnic background than in previous releases, as well as detailed figures on housing and household relationships. They aren't expected to be released for another year, due to complications in applying the privacy technique, as well as delays caused by the pandemic.

The Census Bureau already has released two sets of 2020 census data. The first set of data was state population counts, which determined how many congressional seats each state gets, and the second set was redistricting data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts.

Some members of the scientific advisory committee — made up of statisticians, geographers and academics — expressed concerns with the proposal, noting that researchers in various fields rely on data at the smallest levels.

“This has huge and broad implications," said Mario Marazzi, the former executive director of the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics. “I want you guys to really think this through."