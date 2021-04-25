Central Michigan QB seriously injured in off campus shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — An off-campus shooting left two Central Michigan University students, including quarterback John Keller, hospitalized Sunday for gunshot wounds.

Officers with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex near the Mount Pleasant campus for reports of a shooting. A fight had broken out in an apartment during which someone retrieved a gun from a vehicle, returned and started shooting, police said.

Two students were struck, suffering single gunshot wounds, authorities said.

One student, age 20, was airlifted to a hospital and improving but listed in serious condition. Another, age 23, was listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

University officials identified the students Sunday as Keller, a junior, and senior Tyler Bunting.

“We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers,” Bob Davies, university president, said in a Sunday email to students. “Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals.”