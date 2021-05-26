Century after massacre, Black Tulsans struggle for a voice

On May 31, 1921, carloads of Black residents, some of them armed, rushed to the sheriff's office downtown to confront white men who were gathering apparently to abduct and lynch a Black prisoner in the jail. Gunfire broke out, and over the next 24 hours, a white mob inflamed by rumors of a Black insurrection stormed the Greenwood district and burned it, destroying all 35 square blocks. Estimates of those killed ranged from 50 to 300.

THE BLACK COMMUNITY NOW

A hundred years later, African Americans still live on the city's north side and account for about 16% of Tulsa's population of 400,000, or double the proportion found in Oklahoma overall. The median income of black households is $25,979, about half that of white households in Tulsa County.

For decades after the massacre, doctors, ministers and lawyers, along with the faculty of Booker T. Washington High School and the publishers of the Oklahoma Eagle newspaper, provided leadership. But Black residents had little say in the city's government because Tulsa had at-large voting for its city commission. A Black person wasn't elected to the council until 1990, after a ward system was introduced.