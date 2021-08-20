CEO hopes more cash, peer pressure will get more steelworkers vaccinated

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO and President Lourenco Goncalves said he hopes an increased cash incentive and peer pressure will convince most of his steelworkers to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, the largest producer of flat-rolled steel in the United States, is now offering $1,500 to any employee who gets vaccinated in what Goncalves is calling “the most generous vaccine incentive program in the world.” It’s offering $3,000 to mills where 75% of workers get inoculated against COVID-19.

So far, about 60% of Cleveland-Cliffs 25,000 employees across North America have gotten vaccinated.

“It’s going very well,” he said. “We’re not done yet. We are getting there but we’re not done yet. I believe we’re going to be a lot higher.”

Last week, Goncalves bumped up the incentive from $200 to $1,500 for getting the shot.

“I’m trying to accelerate it,” he said. “I believe a lot of guys have their vaccination card tucked away in their back pocket. They are vaccinating but they are not showing HR. That’s my hunch. $200 was not doing the job.”