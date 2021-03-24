CEO says Harry hire is a natural fit, not a publicity stunt

“There was a lot of energy and enthusiasm on both sides around this mission of how could we use technology, how could we use science, how could we use human experts to help people go through a personal growth and transformation journey?” Robichaux said. “And so that was the start.”

The pandemic has kept him from meeting Harry in person, however, and that might not happen soon. The company, whose work deals in helping employees via text and video conference, is naturally friendly to working remotely even under normal circumstances, and that's what Harry will primarily do.

The Duke of Sussex will not have an office at the company's San Francisco headquarters or have employees who report directly to him, Robichaux said.

“He will come into offices and attend company events, once that's safe and things reopen," Robichaux said.

He said said he's not worried about the practicalities of having a prince roaming the halls or appearing at meetings, and that he won't use any royal titles.