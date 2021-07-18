Certification wait delays swearing in Georgia police chief

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A county in coastal Georgia had to delay the swearing in of its new police chief, who’s still awaiting his credentials to serve as a law enforcement officer in the state.

Local officials had planned to swear in Jacques Battiste as Glynn County police chief Thursday evening, but the ceremony was postponed at the last minute.

That's because Battiste still hasn’t completed his Georgia law enforcement certification as required by the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, The Brunswick News reported.

County officials had mistakenly believed Battiste could still be sworn in while awaiting his certification, said Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent.

Even while he waits to be certified, Battiste is able to supervise the Glynn County Police Department in an administrative capacity, Kent says. But for the moment he has no arrest powers or authority to perform other law enforcement duties.