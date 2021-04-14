Changes in India's monsoon rainfall could bring serious consequences to more than a billion people

Rice, for example, a major source of sustenance across the Indian subcontinent, is highly susceptible to changes in rainfall. Crops need the precipitation, especially during the initial growing period. But too little or too much at once can harm the plants.

This is called climate variability and its unpredictability is what has experts concerned.

"The problem with increased variability is, however, the reduced predictability, which makes it harder for farmers to deal with the monsoon," Levermann, who is affiliated with the Potsdam Institute, tells CNN.

Like clockwork, every June thru September, farmers throughout India anticipate the beginning and end of the yearly rains, also known as the Southwest Monsoon. Frequently during this period, reports of flooding inundate international news outlets as heavy precipitation falls erratically, overwhelming the flood management systems in place.

Agriculture policy expert Devinder Sharma told CNN that farming practices will need to adapt to this climate variability, but exactly how remains unknown.