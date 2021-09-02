Changing winds provide hope for California wildfire battle

Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable, scientists have said.

The Caldor Fire, named after the road where it started, threatened at least 33,000 more homes and structures. On Wednesday, firefighters were ferried by boat to protect cabins at Echo Lake, a few miles south of Tahoe.

Heavenly Mountain Resort, the Lake Tahoe region's largest ski area, was being used as a staging area by firefighters. The resort also brought out its big guns — snow-making devices that were being used to hose down buildings.

One spur of the fire was about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of the South Lake Tahoe, which normally has a population of more than 20,000 but is largely evacuated, and was heading northeast toward the California-Nevada state line, authorities said.

Crews worked to keep flames away from the area's urban communities, where houses sit close tog each other and shopping centers, hotels and other structures could provide even more fuel for the fire.

Thick smoke has enveloped South Lake Tahoe, which normally be swarming with tourists enjoying the end of summer and the upcoming Labor Day weekend.