Chaos in the House: McCarthy's plea, and begging for votes

WASHINGTON — It was the extraordinary moment that brought House Republicans to the brink — and ultimately the moment they found their way back.
Just one vote short of becoming speaker of the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy stood from his chair and walked down the center aisle to the back of the chamber. It was nearing midnight, and he had already lost 13 votes for speaker over four long days. The room fell almost silent as it became apparent that the GOP leader was now asking — begging, really — the bombastic, blustering, defiant Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to change his vote from "present" to "McCarthy."
Gaetz, who had hurled personal insults at McCarthy just hours earlier on the House floor, said no.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber Friday in Washington.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press
McCarthy slowly walked back down the aisle, alone, head tilted to the ground. But he turned back around when he heard a scuffle behind him. Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican ally of McCarthy, had angrily confronted Gaetz, telling him he would regret his decision. Lawmakers on the floor yelled in disbelief as Rogers was held back by a colleague.
McCarthy walked back to make sure the argument was over and then returned to his chair, defeated.
He lost the 14th vote. Allies moved to abruptly adjourn the House, their hoped-for unity seemingly coming apart.
Then tempers cooled. And within the hour, McCarthy and his allies had persuaded his other remaining opponents to vote "present" as well, lowering the vote total necessary for McCarthy to win and handing him the speakership by early Saturday morning — after a historic, remarkable and somewhat astonishing week of repeated votes.
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and others during the 14th round of voting for speaker Friday in Washington.
Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
"I hope one thing is clear," McCarthy said when he finally took the gavel after 1 a.m. "I never give up."
The chaos on the House floor came exactly two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. During a late-night session after that attack, McCarthy called it the "saddest day I've ever had" as a member of Congress. In the days afterward, McCarthy blamed then-President Donald Trump for encouraging his supporters who attacked the building and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden. But just a few weeks later McCarthy traveled to see Trump in Florida and made amends.
The scene Friday was a different kind of chaos — but it was a full-circle moment for Republicans, who had ceded both chambers of Congress and the presidency to Democrats after the violent insurrection. While many of them denounced Trump at the time, McCarthy's Florida visit brought him back into the fold, and the former president was working the phones Friday evening, calling Gaetz and the other holdouts.
"He was with me from the beginning," McCarthy said after the final vote, noting Trump's phone calls as well.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during a vote on a motion to adjourn after the 14th vote for speaker Friday in the House chamber in Washington.
Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
While the U.S. House is often raucous, the week's events were almost surreal: vote after vote, defeat after defeat, and eventual success after picking off seemingly intransigent opponents.
McCarthy needed two more votes going into the Friday evening tally, which didn't start until 10 p.m., late enough to provide two of his supporters — one whose wife had given birth that week and another who was ill — time to return to Washington. McCarthy and his allies seemed confident walking in, but as the votes ticked off, it became clear he would be one short.
Two of McCarthy's closest lieutenants, North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry and Louisiana Rep. Garrett Graves, sat on either side of Gaetz during the vote, with Graves at one point on his knees. But Gaetz could only be partially swayed, and stood to say "present" when the roll call reached his name. It wasn't enough, and McCarthy approached him just before the vote was called, C-SPAN cameras tracking his short journey.
As the House was preparing to adjourn, a deal was apparently struck and Republicans elected McCarthy on the 15th round of voting.
Gaetz was angrily pointing at McCarthy during the conversation. But Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, a McCarthy supporter who was standing nearby, said the exchange between the two men was pleasant, and that McCarthy just asked him to change his vote. Gaetz said his "present" vote was as far as he was going, Buck said.
McCarthy said afterward that Gaetz eventually "got everybody there to the point that nobody voted against me," persuading some of his fellow colleagues to vote "present" as well. In the end, no Republican voted against McCarthy.
They wanted to "make this conference united and work together," McCarthy said.
Photos: Scenes from historic speaker vote of 118th Congress
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference as he pursues the speaker of the House role as the 118th Congress convenes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., stops to speak with reporters as she walks from a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., right, recites the Pledge of Allegiance during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference as he pursues the speaker of the House role as the 118th Congress convenes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Detractors in the conservative House Freedom Caucus were making demands on McCarthy for in turn for their support. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Paul Pelosi, husband of outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., sits in the gallery during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, poses for a photo during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., top center, sits in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y. sits in the chamber during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., left, the incoming chief deputy whip for House Republicans, walks with Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the incoming House majority whip, as they arrive for a closed-door Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, opening day of the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is seated in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., greets lawmakers in the chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Republicans applaud as Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House Speaker during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., arrives during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., bottom right, is applauded after he was nominated to be the new Speaker of the House by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks from the office of the Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023. There is no name plaque yet above the entrance. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens as votes are cast for next Speaker of the House during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during the vote for House Speaker on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker ahead of a second round of voting during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., nominates Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., arrives to the House chamber before the vote for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after being nominated by Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., for the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., shakes hands with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after nominating him for the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, R-N.Y., reacts after being nominated for a third round of votes for Speaker of the House in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speaks to nominate Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
House chamber is seen on TV screen, during the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., yawns after the third round of votes for House Speaker on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens as the second round of votes are cast for the next Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the House adjourned following three failed attempts to elect a new Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks with Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., center, and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., talk after the House adjourned for the day without electing a new House Speaker during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks with Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., after the House adjourned without electing a new speaker during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi walk surrounded by media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the House adjourned following three failed attempts to select a Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the House adjourned following three failed attempts to select a Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., holds up the tally sheet in the House chamber after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was elected as speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the House enters the fifth day trying to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Alex Brandon - staff, AP
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., voted "present" in the House chamber as the House met for the fourth day to elect a speaker Friday in Washington.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber for the 14th vote for speaker of the House on Friday in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber during the 14th round of voting Friday at the Capitol.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after losing the 14th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Alex Brandon - staff, AP
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, to attend the 14th vote for speaker of the House, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., voted "present" in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the House enters the fifth day trying to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
House Speaker-elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., gestures for silence from his Republican colleagues as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., speaks on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., holds the gavel after accepting it from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks to the 118th Congress in the House chamber, in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House Speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
The sign at the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., is installed on Capitol Hill in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/ Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
