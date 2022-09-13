 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chapter 3: "Exceptional depravity" — The disappearance of Sydney Loofe | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a show that shares true crime stories through readings of newspaper articles and interviews with the journalists who reported on the stories.

What you're about to hear is the third episode in a four part series, so if you're new here jump back to the first two parts so you're up to speed.

For this set of episodes we'll be traveling to Wilber, Nebraska, where, in November of 2017, 24-year-old Sydney Loofe left work to go on a second date with someone she met on a dating app, and she never came home.

The events that followed centered around Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who were eventually convicted in the case, and were bizarre in the way they unfolded on social media and in the courtroom.

The Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald covered the story as it broke and navigated the circus-like atmosphere that developed in the courtroom and in conversations with Aubrey Trail.

The articles, which you'll hear read by Matt McGrath and are linked below in full, have been lightly edited to avoid redundancies, are linked below and if you appreciate what we're doing with this program, we encourage you to invest in local journalism and support whichever newspaper serves your community.

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles, a product of Lee Enterprises, is produced, recorded, edited and hosted by Chris Lay with articles read and recorded by Matt McGrath.

